In Dortmund one is currently wondering who is number one. Because of Bürki’s injury, she has been postponed for at least another weekend. After that it will be explosive – not only in the current season, but also with regard to the coming season. The goalkeeper question becomes a tightrope act!
The goalkeeper discussion in Dortmund is live. Roman Bürki, actually number one in the black and yellow, recently looked (again) insecure and is currently still injured. Deputy Marwin Hitz will guard the BVB gate on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) in Freiburg.
Most recently, Hitz presented himself strongly in the cup drama against Paderborn. The Swiss looked unhappy when the goal was followed, but the ball was deflected by Emre Can and was seen late. Before that, Hitz showed several strong saves and was also a bench with the ball at his feet. The 2-0 he initiated with a long ball on Brandt. An important quality for the Dortmund game.
Afterwards there was a lot of praise from coach Edin Terzic. “He was very secure on the ball, opened our game well and acted very bravely with the ball on the back of the foot,” said the interim coach happily about Hitz’s performance. The 33-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer, has not shown “that he is out of rhythm”.
“Because he’s good,” Terzic answered briefly and concisely when asked why Hitz is currently in goal. Well, after Bürki’s injury, the BVB coach had no other choice. The more exciting question is rather: What happens when Bürki is ready for action again? A look at the statistics serves as an answer at most as a nice gimmick: Hitz has been in goal in 21 competitive games since summer 2018. He kept his box clean ten times, conceding 21 goals. Bürki, who has been in Dortmund since 2015, has since played 228 competitive games for BVB. It scored 271 goals, and Bürki kept the zero 83 times.
One thing is certain, currently the open question about Dortmund’s number one has only been postponed. At least in Freiburg, Hitz still has the chance to advertise himself. Who will be between the posts in the next Bundesliga home game against Hoffenheim? More open than ever!
It fits into the picture that those responsible should already be on the lookout for a new number one. Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi is a candidate. The Hungarian would – theoretically – be available inexpensively in the summer with a release clause. Ajax keeper André Onana and Benficas Odisseas Vlachodimos are also loud Sports picture on the BVB shortlist.
So what’s next between the BVB posts? A bit heretical, you could say that it almost doesn’t matter whether Terzic relies on Bürki or Hitz. In their current condition, neither of the Swiss are giving much to each other. Both are good Bundesliga keepers. But they do not belong to the absolute top. Not much is missing at Bürki. He has already proven his class several times. Often enough, however, he made a decisive blunder. Constancy is the magic word here.
It seems that Hitz has a little less potential. And should BVB win in Freiburg, you could get the impression that Hitz currently has a little more of the famous “luck of the game” on his side. One can therefore dare a cautious forecast: If Dortmund wins in Freiburg and Hitz plays well again, he stays in goal.
But looking to 2021/22 is at least as important as being up to date. Hitz could refuse an extension should BVB become active in the goalkeeper market. Peter Gulacsi should be the ideal solution. Alone, a transfer is not realistic. Dortmund would not be a sporting promotion for the consistently outstanding keeper – you have to formulate it that clearly.
With the candidates Onana and Vlachodimos, the question marks would be much bigger with the meaningfulness. On the one hand, because they would both cost more than 20 million euros. On the other hand, because it would not be guaranteed that they would represent an upgrade to Bürki / Hitz. Both would certainly have the potential to do so, in particular Onana is considered highly talented.
But with a view to the finances in Corona times, there would be larger squad construction sites (central defense, Sancho successor). BVB will not be able to afford the really big jumps in the transfer summer. All the more if the worst-case scenario occurs and the Champions League qualification is missed.
It is and remains a game of loss between the Dortmund posts. A solution that may currently be unpopular: Strengthen Bürki’s back – and hope that he will deliver consistently again. The alternative would be heat until summer and a subsequent financial tightrope act. Because Bürki would then be “burned” in black and yellow.