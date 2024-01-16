The medical team at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi succeeded in removing a tumor in the pituitary gland in a complex surgery for a fifty-year-old female citizen after the tumor caused severe loss of vision.

The patient underwent surgery through the nostril to completely remove the tumor by the multidisciplinary team, which is considered an innovative procedure in the field of pituitary gland surgery.

The 53-year-old patient suffered for more than 6 months from headaches and deteriorating vision, which led her to go to the doctor for advice in one of the hospitals, who diagnosed her with a tumor in the pituitary gland. The majority of these tumors are considered a non-cancerous type that affects the base of the brain and may lead to various health problems, including: That's poor eyesight.

The patient said: “After she felt pain and lack of vision, a CT scan revealed a tumor measuring 4 cm in size. The doctor recommended immediate surgical intervention via a neurosurgeon, so she decided to have the surgery at Burjeel Medical City.”

Dr. Muhammad Al-Zoghbi, a consultant neurosurgeon at Burjeel Medical City, explained that the tumor puts pressure on the optic nerve, which leads to vision disorders. Surgery is considered the ideal solution, which will contribute to improving vision again, as untreated pituitary gland tumors can lead to various complications, such as headaches. Health problems with eyesight and pituitary gland deficiency, and in severe cases, lead to spontaneous bleeding, which in turn leads to pituitary apoplexy, which is an extremely urgent medical condition. He pointed out that the patient was suffering, in addition to poor eyesight, from deficiency in the function of the pituitary gland, which is a medical condition characterized by hormonal imbalances resulting from gland deficiency. Pituitary.

He noted that pituitary gland tumors may cause abnormal rises in hormone levels, which can appear in the form of high levels of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), growth hormone, and prolactin, leading to Cushing's disease or acromegaly, which is a hormonal disorder. It develops when the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone or hyperprolactinemia. Adenomas can also lead to secondary hyperthyroidism as a result of excessive secretion of thyroid-stimulating hormone.

Dr. Al-Zoghbi then decided to perform a minimally invasive surgery through the nostril, as the endoscopic approach offers many advantages, including improved vision and panoramic vision, reduced incidence of nasal side effects, eliminating the need for a nasal endoscope, and no post-operative nasal packing, pointing out that the surgery is minimal. The invasive procedure avoids the patient from any potential risks and complications, such as bleeding. It also reduces the feeling of pain and the recovery period is shorter.

The medical team developed the plan for the surgical operation in cooperation with the neurosurgery team at Burjeel Medical City under the supervision of Professor Amr El Shawarby, Director of Neurology and Neurosurgery Services at Burjeel Holding, along with Dr. Vandana Binu, Otolaryngology Consultant at Burjeel Medical City, who was part of the team.

The surgery, which lasted 3 hours, was complicated, as the tumor was fixed and not soft enough to be absorbed by suction, which required a careful dissection by the doctors to ensure that it was completely removed, while an MRI was performed on the patient while she was in the operating room at the same time to verify that the tumor had been removed with certainty. .