Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi has launched the Burjeel Advanced Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Neck Institute, expanding complex and sub-specialty care services for adults and children.

The institute includes a specialized thyroid center as part of a multidisciplinary team cooperation with the University of Kansas Medical Center in the United States of America.

The scope of services provided includes many subspecialties, such as: otolaryngology, nasal and skull base surgery, sinus allergy, sleep snoring, hearing aid implantation, head and neck surgery, laryngology, pediatric otolaryngology, and complex airway obstruction management cases.

A variety of advanced services will be provided, including: cochlear implants, sinus surgery, advanced “3D” skull base surgery, thyroid surgery, laser thyroid procedures, simple neck surgeries, head and neck surgery, complex surgeries for benign and malignant tumors, pediatric bronchoscopy and bronchoscopy, and… Hearing aids and treatments for vertigo or loss of balance resulting from middle ear infections.

The Institute's Thyroid Center offers advanced treatments, such as: laser treatment of thyroid nodules and minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries, as well as complex and advanced surgeries, with nerve monitoring that will cover the full range of thyroid conditions.