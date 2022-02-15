The Integrated Bone Marrow Transplant Unit in Burjeel Medical City – one of the facilities of the VPS Healthcare Group… managed to perform a bone marrow transplant on a forty-year-old patient suffering from Hodgkin lymphoma after stem cell freezing.

This is the first use of this technology in the city, which reflects its leadership and confirms its relentless pursuit to provide the health care sector in the country with the latest medical technologies, which will enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for medical tourism.

The integrated bone marrow transplant unit in Burjeel Medical City, which was opened in September 2021, had succeeded in performing stem cell transplantation for three patients suffering from multiple myeloma, where the cells were preserved for no more than 48 hours before being re-injected into the patients’ bodies. The new cells can be frozen and preserved at a temperature of 196 degrees below zero for a period of up to 25 years, which enables patients to take several chemical doses at longer periods to treat cancer before re-transplanting the marrow.

Stem cells are immature primary cells found in the bone marrow. They produce all types of blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. They are extracted before the patient receives high doses of chemotherapy to protect against severe anemia, infection, and bleeding. Chemotherapy depletes stem cells in the bone marrow and destroys them, so these cells are collected in advance and preserved to allow chemotherapy in high doses to treat cancer, then they are returned to the patient to grow again and give him the bone marrow.

Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Director of Oncology Services at Burjeel Hospitals and President of the Emirates Oncology Society, said that the success of stem cell transplantation after being frozen is an essential and important step in the right direction towards developing the bone marrow transplant sector in the UAE, which enhances the ability to treat more cancer patients. Especially leukemia within the country and without the need to travel abroad. It also contributes to strengthening the position of the UAE as a global destination for medical tourism.

Dr. Ahmed Al Rostamani, Consultant and Head of Hematology Department at Burjeel Medical City confirmed that freezing stem cells with liquefied nitrogen at sub-zero temperatures is one of the modern and advanced technical procedures that are used globally to preserve cells and use them in the future, and their use in bone marrow transplant centers is useful in treating most cases of cancer. And blood diseases, as they preserve stem cells for many years, whether from a donor or the same person, pointing out that Burjeel Medical City follows the highest standards applied globally in its use, preservation and vitality during and after freezing, and its vitality is verified by accurate standards after thawing and before use to ensure the success of Medical procedure.

For her part, Dr. Kayan Muhaidli, a consultant hematologist and head of the bone marrow transplant unit at Burjeel Medical City, explained that stem cell freezing is an advanced therapeutic technique that contributes to saving the lives of people with blood cancers. It is a global standard procedure used in stem cell transplants and is recommended by international bodies such as the European Society For blood and marrow transplantation.

She added that the use of this advanced treatment technology will make the lives of many patients easier, as in the past they had to travel outside the United Arab Emirates for bone marrow transplantation, but now they can continue treatment in their home country and among their loved ones.

The process of autologous stem cell transplantation takes a period ranging from 4-6 weeks from the time the patient is selected until his discharge, where the patient is examined to ensure that he does not have any infectious disease, and drug methods are used to separate stem cells from the bone marrow and push them into the bloodstream to be collected. These methods include chemotherapy And treatment with white cell growth factor “GSCF” and treatment using drugs to promote the process of freeing cells from their place in the bone marrow and pushing them into the bloodstream, then they are sent to the stem cell laboratory for treatment and storage. There are currently a number of cases awaiting marrow transplants in Burjeel Medical City, and it is expected that he will benefit Patients are subjected to freezing to be able to continue chemotherapy for the required period.



