Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi is distinguished for providing comprehensive pediatric care, by providing a range of subspecialties to support children’s health and providing comprehensive, world-class integrative care in one place.

As parents, we all want our children to be healthy and happy. Given this, it can sometimes be a daunting task to ensure that our children get the best possible healthcare In this sense, Burjeel Medical City is committed to building a brighter and healthier country by providing world-class care for children.

Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi offers state-of-the-art pediatric care through a range of sub-specialties to support children’s health, in which comprehensive, integrated care and services are provided for children by the most prominent and experienced specialist doctors. These specialties and services include pediatric neurology and surgery, and bone marrow transplantation. Pediatric, Pediatric Intensive Care, Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatric Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Services for Newborns and Children.

Pediatric Neurology

Pediatric neurology is an important field that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of conditions that affect the nervous system in children. If left untreated, these disorders can cause developmental delays, epileptic seizures, neuromuscular disorders, genetic abnormalities, and others. Pediatric neurology is essential to ensuring the proper brain development and overall health of children all over the world. The proper development and functioning of the nervous system is essential for a child’s physical, cognitive and emotional development. Early diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders can help prevent further complications and improve a child’s quality of life.

The wide prevalence of neurological disorders in children highlights the urgent need for specialized care and early intervention. With appropriate diagnosis and treatment, children with neurological disorders can lead healthy and satisfying lives. With a highly skilled and experienced team of Western board certified pediatric neurologists, Burjeel Medical City offers comprehensive services in pediatric neurology to support children’s brain health.

Pediatric neurosurgery

Pediatric neurosurgery is a sub-specialty that helps in the diagnosis, treatment and management of infants and children with various neurosurgical disorders. These problems include: head, spine, brain and spinal cord.

Conditions treated include: head deformities, craniosynostosis, brain tumors, head injuries, hydrocephalus, arachnoid cysts, spina bifida, refractory epilepsy, gait abnormalities (spasticity), craniofacial syndromes, Chiari malformation, congenital anomalies of the brain and column vertebral column, and vascular malformations.

Pediatric neurosurgeons at Burjeel Medical City emphasize multidisciplinary care and work closely with doctors, nurses and other support services to ensure that the care provided is both comprehensive and coordinated. Children with neurosurgical conditions often require frequent and regular follow-up throughout his childhood

Diseases of the digestive system in children

Gut health is an essential aspect of overall health, especially for children. Gut bacteria, a complex ecosystem of microorganisms that live in the digestive tract, play a vital role in the development and maintenance of the immune system and overall health.

Doctors at Burjeel Medical City work together to provide a range of services, from the prevention and diagnosis of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, including irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease, to the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases, colitis and Crohn’s disease. The hospital offers a wide range of surgical options for pediatric patients. Those with chronic abdominal pain or obstruction due to Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.

Pediatric cardiology and surgery

Advances in cardiology, cardiac surgery, and pediatric critical care have improved survival and quality of life for children with congenital heart disease, but there is still a significant burden of disease that requires attention. The importance of diagnosing pediatric heart disease lies in its role in preventing Heart diseases in children and their treatment if any, which can have a lifelong impact on their health and well-being.

Pediatric cardiology experts at Burjeel Medical City evaluate and care for all children with heart problems, from newborns to adolescents. The hospital provides ECG, ECHO, Holter monitoring, exercise testing, cardiac MRI, and cardiac CT scans. It is a center of excellence for patients with pediatric arrhythmias in the UAE, offering comprehensive cardiac rhythm assessment and pacemaker care.

Pediatric lung disease

Pneumonia is the largest infectious killer of children worldwide, claiming the lives of more than 700,000 children under the age of five each year, including more than 153,000 particularly vulnerable newborns. Pediatric pulmonary medicine plays a vital role in preventing pneumonia. Respiratory infections in children, their diagnosis and treatment Respiratory infections can range from mild infections such as the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia, bronchitis and asthma. These infections can cause significant illness and death in children.

The pediatric respiratory disease experts at Burjeel Medical City are dedicated healthcare professionals who have undergone extensive training and education in diagnosing and treating respiratory diseases in children. They work closely with pediatric doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, to provide comprehensive care for children with infections. Respiratory system.

Pediatric intensive care and neonatal intensive care

Pediatric intensive care and neonatal intensive care is one of the main pillars of the health care system for critically ill children and premature newborns who are less than 7 or 9 months old. These specialized areas of medicine provide life-saving care to patients with the most complex conditions.

The importance of neonatal intensive care lies in its ability to provide specialized care for critically ill infants and newborns, and often includes life support measures such as mechanical ventilation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and continuous renal replacement therapy. These interventions aim to stabilize the child’s condition. And providing support during the treatment of the underlying condition, and in general, intensive care for children and newborns is one of the main pillars of the health care system, as it provides life-saving care for critically ill children and newborns and improves outcomes for these patients.

Neurorehabilitation for children

An important aspect of healthcare, pediatric neurorehabilitation is a multidisciplinary approach that responds to temporary or permanent needs resulting from developmental changes or abnormalities in early childhood, with the goal of maximizing recovery and promoting the development of a child’s abilities.

Burjeel Medical City provides specialized pediatric neurorehabilitation services, which can be beneficial in improving outcomes for children with developmental disorders and neurological conditions. The sensory room in the hospital provides personalized sensory input for children with special needs, providing a safe and controlled environment to stimulate the senses. .

Virtual Rehabilitation (Nirvana) is an innovative neurorehabilitation approach that uses reality and multisensory stimulation to enhance the rehabilitation process for patients with motor and cognitive neurological diseases. It provides an interactive and engaging environment for children to practice skills and improve their functional abilities.

Another specialized resource for pediatric neurological rehabilitation at Burjeel Medical City is Spider Cage, which allows active, self-initiated movements and high-intensity practice of functional tasks for children with movement disorders, providing a safe and supportive environment for children to improve their motor skills and functional abilities.

Pediatric surgery

The importance of pediatric surgery lies in its ability to provide life-saving and life-improving interventions for injured children who need surgical interventions. These interventions include corrective surgeries for congenital anomalies, cancer surgeries and other surgical treatments for conditions such as trauma, burns and infections. Improving access to pediatric surgery is essential. To improve health outcomes and reduce the burden of surgical disease worldwide, Burjeel Medical City is a specialized center for pediatric surgery, providing world-class expertise and infrastructure to provide surgical care for children of all age groups, including newborns.

Pediatric bone marrow transplantation

Pediatric bone marrow transplantation (BMT) is a medical procedure that involves replacing damaged or diseased bone marrow with healthy stem cells. This procedure is commonly used to treat a variety of pediatric conditions, including leukemia, lymphomas, and other blood disorders. This procedure can help In restoring healthy blood cell production and improving quality of life for children with blood disorders.

Despite the potential benefits of a bone marrow transplant, access to the procedure is still limited in many parts of the world. According to a study published internationally, access to bone marrow transplants is limited in low- and middle-income countries due to a lack of resources and expertise.

Burjeel Medical City is a specialized Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Center, with world-class expertise and improved infrastructure that has enabled access to the procedure, to children in need and saved the lives of more than 18 children.

Pediatric orthopedic surgery

Pediatric orthopedics is a medical field dedicated to diagnosing, treating and managing musculoskeletal problems in children and adolescents, from congenital anomalies and developmental disorders to traumatic injuries and sports-related issues, there is no doubt that pediatric orthopedic surgery is essential to promoting healthy growth and development so that children can go about their lives Like all children, early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and timely intervention are all critical factors in enhancing outcomes and preventing long-term complications in children.

The Bali Clinic Middle East in Burjeel Medical City is known for its expertise and knowledge in the accurate diagnosis and treatment of children’s musculoskeletal problems. International experts in the clinic create unique growth and development patterns for each child according to his condition, while providing comprehensive care that addresses the emotional and psychological aspects of treatment. This comprehensive approach ensures Children and their families receive the support and care they need.

Every child deserves the opportunity to live a healthy and happy life. Burjeel Medical City focuses on empowering children’s health through advanced medical care and personalized attention. With its comprehensive range of pediatric specialties, the hospital is a beacon of hope for families who want the best for their children.

