Burjeel Medical City and Burjeel and Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi received 5 newborns at midnight on New Year’s Day. The Emirati-Syrian couple, Mohammed Khamis Al Suwaidi and Sherine Mohammed, welcomed their child, Zayed Al Suwaidi, at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. The child, Zayed, was born weighing 3.3 kilograms. Double the family's joy on New Year's Day.

The delighted father expressed, “We cannot believe that our son is one of the first children born in the UAE this year. It is a wonderful way to start the new year. I thank God Almighty, the doctors and staff at Burjeel Hospital for this special gift.”

Dr. Hala Al Sayed, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said, “The baby and the mother are doing well. It is a wonderful moment for us to have the baby on New Year’s Day, and we are happy to be part of the celebration of the family and the world in a special way.”

In Burjeel Medical City, baby Fathia Ayat Mishkat was born weighing 2,700 kilograms at exactly 12:00 midnight. Her parents, Aisha Akter and Shihabuddin Abdul Khaleq, expressed their gratitude to the doctors at the hospital, and the baby was born by Dr. Ritu Nambiar, a consultant in obstetrics and gynecology in Burjeel Medical City. Burjeel Medical City, where she said, “It is a priceless moment for us to give birth to the baby at midnight. Children are a great blessing. I congratulate the family and wish everyone a Happy New Year.”

Burjeel Medical City received two more children, Ahmed Walid Ahmed, at 12:31 to a Sudanese couple, and at 12:23 another child was born to an Emirati couple, by Dr. Reham Muhammad Abu Shadi, obstetrics and gynecology specialist, and Dr. Safia Al-Hashimi, pathology specialist. Gynecology and obstetrics.

At exactly 12:00 midnight, the Egyptian couple Asmaa Essam Mostafa and Ibrahim Mutawa received their second child, Sufyan, at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, who weighed 3,230 kg, at the hands of Dr. (Professor) Walid El-Sherbiny, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“God has blessed us with the perfect gift today,” Asmaa said, holding the baby in her arms. “This will always be a memorable day for us.”

Dr. El-Sherbiny said, “It is a moment of celebration for the entire hospital, and we share the joy with the parents of baby Sufyan on New Year's Day. Every new baby is a reminder of the hope and promises that the new year holds.”