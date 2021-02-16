Burjeel Hospital is the medical partner for the Emirates Tour.

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the signing of an official sponsorship agreement with «VPS – Burjeel Hospital», according to which it becomes the official partner for providing medical services in the Emirates Tour, which begins next Sunday, and the agreement was signed by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Omran Al Khoury, President of Business Development in “VPS – Healthcare” group, at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Aref Hamad Al-Awani welcomed the admission of «VPS – Burjeel Hospital», to the list of sponsors of the most prominent sporting event in the UAE, indicating that it will work to provide everything related to health service to all participants in the circumambulation, which is held according to the highest safety standards and preventive measures.

Al-Awani said: “We are pleased with the partnership with“ VPS – Burjeel Hospital ”, and their important role in providing medical services during the circumambulation stages. Their presence also reflects the great support that the Emirates Tour enjoys from national institutions and companies that pay great attention to the success of the only global event. In the Middle East region, in addition to other sporting events hosted by the UAE throughout the year.

For his part, Imran Al-Khoury, Head of Business Development at VPS Group – Healthcare, said: “Our sponsorship of the Emirates Tour and our provision of medical services comes as a commitment to societal contribution being part of this community, and we seek through this participation to be part of the successes. The great thing that is achieved when the UAE hosts major international events, adding: “Based on the values ​​of the Foundation, we are keen to provide medical services and important partnerships that work to add and support the success plans of events and events, which enhance the country’s prestigious reputation and leadership in global forums.