As part of its ongoing initiative to extend a helping hand to injured children from Gaza who are undergoing treatment in Egypt, Burjeel Holding has donated aid worth 2 million UAE dirhams (500 thousand US dollars). This initiative builds on months of dedicated support provided by the group to strengthen medical facilities on the Rafah border. In addition to medical assistance, Burjeel Holding also unveiled a unique entertainment project aimed at providing entertainment to young patients recovering at Al-Arish Hospital.

The medical supplies were delivered via a private plane from Abu Dhabi, and were received by the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, His Excellency Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and officials at Al-Arish International Airport.

The shipment included devices to deal with emergency and trauma cases, cardiology and critical surgeries, anesthesia machines, and X-ray machines. Operating tables, ventilators, surgical lighting, examination lights, diagnostic tools, in addition to other medical consumables, and aid was distributed to hospitals and facilities operating on the Rafah border.

His Excellency Khaled Abdel Ghaffar thanked Burjeel Holding Company for the continuous support it provides, saying: “We appreciate the efforts of Burjeel Holding in supporting this humanitarian mission, and we value the cooperation of the private sector in enhancing joint efforts.”

Bringing smiles to faces

Burjeel Holding's entertainment project is dedicated to young children from Gaza who are recovering in Al-Arish Hospital. Under the initiative, the entertainment area created inside the hospital includes a video game area specially designed for children, along with a decorated and colorful games area, creating an attractive and cheerful environment for young patients.

Commenting on the need to ensure the comprehensive health and well-being of these children and their families, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holding, said: “We are committed to strengthening medical infrastructure in times of crises. Our contribution of essential equipment and medical materials is directed towards raising healthcare capabilities, and ensuring that… “Medical professionals have the tools to save lives and provide quality care to those in need, and our ongoing efforts are focused on promoting the mental health and well-being of children.”

High-ranking officials, including Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, visited the entertainment area with the aim of restoring a sense of normalcy to children facing recovery challenges.