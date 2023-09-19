Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Board of Directors of Burjeel Holding Group PLC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has agreed to enter into a strategic agreement with Oracle Health for the group to adopt Oracle Health’s electronic medical records solution, with the aim of providing significantly improved clinical services, in addition to enhancing operational efficiencies. And finance.

Within the framework of the agreement, Burjeel’s Board of Directors agreed to award a service contract worth AED 125 million to Oracle Health to establish an integrated, multi-channel electronic medical records platform, which allows the integration of Burjeel’s comprehensive clinical services system across its network.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holding, said that “Oracle Health” will provide care providers with a simplified and comprehensive view of patient data in order to improve care decisions and health outcomes, and in order for the group’s healthcare system to be distinguished by simplifying the patient experience, while reducing waiting time. And increase the time doctors are with the patient, stressing that this partnership will enable great steps to be taken towards improving patient safety by ensuring the availability of the correct information to patients at the right time.

He added that, thanks to the superior performance, scalability, and built-in security features of the cloud, Burjeel will be able to enhance operational and financial efficiency, in addition to developing future care delivery methods that require coordination of care in real time and the exchange of information between service providers, patients, and multiple sites, noting that these benefits It will provide Burjeel Group with significant opportunities to integrate its growing portfolio of facilities across the MENA region, as it continues its capital expenditure approach to network expansion.

Akram Sami Dhaini, Vice President and General Manager of the Middle East and Africa Region at Oracle Health, said: “We are working to help hospitals and health systems around the world adopt digital, open and connected technology to overcome and solve the most complex challenges they face,” noting that it will be implemented. The updated electronic medical records system and integrated solution is completed through a structured three-year programme, which will see the system launched at Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Day Surgery Center during the pilot phase.