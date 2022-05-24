Google, which celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of the application dedicated to panoramic images of geographical locations, announced that the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Taj Mahal in India, followed the Burj Khalifa in the list of the most visited sites in the world on the “Google Street View” service.

In terms of the countries that attract the most visitors through the service, Indonesia topped the list in front of the United States and Japan, and the European list included Spain, Italy and France, according to “AFP”.

Google launched its Street View service in 2007 at the initiative of the American Larry Page, one of the founders of the giant group.

Google’s headquarters in California was the first location that the service made possible to explore through panoramic photos taken by a security bus hired specifically for the occasion.

In total, Google Street View contains 220 billion images stored through its service, which covers more than 16 million kilometers in about 100 countries.

The system for capturing images with cameras, lidar (laser) and global positioning system (GPS) and computational tools, has developed over the years.

Next year, Google hopes to have an integrated system that weighs less than seven kilometers, allowing it to be carried manually, knowing that cars are not the only vehicles used to operate Google Street View cameras. Especially for traveling on snow and even with camels.