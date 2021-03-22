Burj Khalifa was clad in blue and yellow, on the occasion of the International Day of Down Syndrome, which falls on March 21 of each year, as part of the celebration of the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, and in the presence of a number of people of determination with Down syndrome, their families, their supporters and their workers.

Dr. Manal Jarour, Chairman of the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, praised the strategic partnership with Emaar, which highlights the importance of increasing awareness of Down Syndrome, and thanked the Emaar management for providing this opportunity for them, which culminated in the efforts made by the association to support, integrate and empower people with syndrome Down and outlook their future.