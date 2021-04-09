Dubai (Union)

Burj Khalifa – the tallest tower in the world, celebrated the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujutsu Championship, by presenting a distinctive light display on its façade that bore the logo of the 12th edition of the most important tournament on the global jujitsu agenda.

The offer comes at the initiative of Emaar Properties, a developer of modern life styles, a partner of the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and a permanent supporter of its activities, as the Burj Khalifa developer took the initiative to present the offer to the public in the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa yesterday evening, in a message confirming the large community incubator enjoyed by air sports Jitsu in the Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship concludes its 12th edition today, Friday, with the professional category competitions in brown and black belts. In its fourth day, the championship is crowned by the enthusiastic events hosted by the “Ju-Jitsu Arena”, amid strict precautionary measures that guaranteed more than 2000 athletes from 80 countries to stand on Mat competitions in a safe, healthy environment.