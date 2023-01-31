Burioni, fool on Twitter: “You write suitcases not suitcases”

Fool via social media by Robert Burioni. The virologist was involved in the umpteenth dispute about Twitter. To a user who invited him to pack his “bags” and go home for having told too many lies on TV about the Coronavirus pandemic, the San Raffaele professor replied by arguing that the correct formam was “suitcases”, without the “i” and not suitcases. At that point the storm broke out, with users inviting Burioni to return to school.

Subscribe to the newsletter

