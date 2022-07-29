“Vitamin D must be present in the diet, but taking it as a supplement offers no protection from fractures in the elderly, as shown by a very large study just published in ‘Nejm’.” Thus in a tweet the virologist Roberto Burioni, professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, about a work that appeared in ‘The New England Journal of Medicine’, also described by the general director of the Italian drug agency Aifa, Nicola Magrini, today during the presentation of the Osmed 2021 Report on the use of medicines in Italy. In light of the results of the new research, the Dg announced a revision of Note 96 on the prescription of vitamin D supplements to be paid by the National Health Service.