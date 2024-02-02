“The WHO spends 1.3 billion on consultancy (for their friends), 1.1 billion on salaries (them); 800 million on vaccines for a disease (polio) which until a few years ago had 2 or 3 cases per world and is now seeing an increase in cases due to vaccine-derived strains.” It's the post on X published a few days ago by Claudio Borghi to reopen a front that had already seen the League senator engaged in long back-and-forths with the virologist Roberto Burioni. The last one at the end of 2023. New year, same script. The parliamentarian once again points the finger at the waste and risks of the vaccination in question, and against the World Health Organization which continues to promote it. And the professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan replies with several posts on his X profile, with the aim of clarifying things.

“There are two vaccines against polio – highlights the expert – One is the one made from a live but attenuated virus. It is effective, protects from infection, easy to administer, but has a significant problem: in one case in 750,000 causes polio. In Italy (Borghi doesn't know this, because he hasn't studied) there were 5,000 cases of polio a year, with the vaccine they went to zero. But from the 1990s onwards the polio virus had disappeared and found himself in a paradoxical situation: practically all the cases of polio that were recorded were caused by the side effect of the vaccine.But polio no longer existed in Europe. Then we were able to move on to another vaccine (inactivated virus), less effective in protecting against infection, but practically free of side effects”.

In Italy, continues Burioni, “we can use this vaccine because the risks of contracting polio are very low and because our healthcare system is well organized and we can administer several intramuscular doses of the vaccine to each child. In developing countries, where Borghi thinks that the WHO is causing polio with the vaccine, the risk of contracting the disease is high and the safest vaccine cannot be used. We must use the attenuated virus vaccine which also has several advantages in that context. For example , the vaccine virus competes with the 'real' virus and therefore also protects in this way. To no longer have polio caused by the vaccine, the virus must be eradicated, as we did with smallpox. At that point we can stop vaccinating.”

But the virologist also suggests another scenario: “If anti-vax suckers cause polio coverage to drop in Italy, we run the risk of seeing the virus circulate again and having to go back to the old vaccine, more effective but less safe. This – he concludes – makes us understand how, without specific and in-depth knowledge, it is impossible to correctly interpret numbers which are not at all simple to understand and can be used to spread dangerous lies, because if polio returns to Italy, not only the no-vax: we all lose out.”