“I am amazed by the 10% of people who refuse without any rational reason a vaccine that has a safety never seen before and an efficacy beyond all hope. The vaccine is miraculous, it protects with a very high percentage against the serious consequences of covid. “. Professor Roberto Burioni, virologist at San Raffaele, expresses himself in this way in Fabio Fazio’s living room at Che tempo che fa. “During the lockdown we dreamed of a vaccine like this. Knowing that someone refuses it is incomprehensible to a doctor, it takes a sociologist to understand why it happens,” he adds.

What if someone doesn’t know they are positive and gets the vaccine? “If one has covid and gets vaccinated, the only negative effect is wasting a dose of vaccine. There is no problem for someone who has covid and gets vaccinated.”