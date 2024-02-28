Burioni, student protest explodes. Almost no one managed to get through. Him: “We need to study”

Roberto Burioni returns to the center of the news, but this time the Covid it has nothing to do with it. The virologist and university professor at San Raffaele he ended up in the crosshairs of his students Microbiology. The reason? The pre-test was a disaster, these are the merciless numbers: 408 failed and only 10 passed. There protest – reports Il Corriere della Sera – it started through social media. “I don't think – one of the failed students vented – that an exam is normal so few people can go through it, also because it is an exam that everyone has studied with so much enthusiasm. Obviously not all medical exams are like this, but it's important to talk about why I don't think that's right. I assure you that people who are extra-scholarly did not pass the exam and highly dedicated, which they always get 30 or 30 with honorswho pass all the exams: so I don't think we haven't studied.”

“I point out – replies Burioni – than 17% of participants to this appeal he was unaware of the causative agent of scarlet fever and that the 44% he was unable to indicate how to make a flu diagnosis. “Perhaps – explains Burioni to Il Corriere – since it is the first real examination in which individual diseases are discussed, many students had difficulties to frame the matter well: it's just about studying more and betterbut I am sure that with greater application they will pass the exam brilliantly.” The well-known virologist has been using the pre-selection system for over 10 years: first he used it in the Microbiology exam in the Dentistry degree course and in the Biotechnology course, also in San Raffaele, but in a more difficult version because it had open and non-open answers with the crosses like this time.