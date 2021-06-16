“I have a 10-year-old daughter. If she were 12 I would have her vaccinated in the morning” against Covid19. Word of Roberto Burioni, full professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan. “Above 40 years one must vaccinate because the risk deriving from vaccination is infinitesimal compared to what can derive from contracting Covid. For young people and children, the discourse is more complex”, he explained during a live event on the Facebook page and on the channels of the San Donato Group, entitled ‘Covid-19: a battle that science is winning’.





“First of all, we must say that in most cases this viral infection occurs mildly. But this does not mean that it always occurs irrelevant – he specified – Rarer problems have been described that should not be overlooked. Two other elements are that the child, the young, can protect himself and is also an important element in circulation. All viruses circulate in schools, we know that the interaction between children and young people is immensely higher than that between 50 years old “.

“Many parents – continued the virologist – rightly say: what are the long-term consequences of the vaccine? We cannot know them as a vaccine has been in use for 6 months, it’s true, we don’t have a time machine. All we can say is that, in the history of vaccines, none of those we have had serious consequences after 2 months. The discourse on the long-term consequences “, Burioni also observed,” also applies to the use of cell phones “.

“So – he summarized – every parent must consider that it is not a question of choosing between the long-term effects of the vaccine and nothing, but of choosing between the long-term effects of the vaccine and those of a very, very dangerous viral infection. . Personally, with my knowledge of the virus and vaccines, this virus scares me immensely more, with the coagulation, cardiac and all-organ disorders it gives, and with the induction of autoimmune response it gives, while the vaccine does not give me scares”.

“If I were to choose – he added – I would certainly choose the vaccine” as a parent for a child. “It is also important to extinguish the pandemic. Because if things continue without surprises we can get rid of the virus forever. If it continues to circulate there will always be a reservoir that can generate a new variant.”

Burioni also noted that in the US children aged 12 and over have started vaccinating for a while and there are a couple of months ahead to understand if any problems should arise. “In the end – he concluded – it is essential that the school reopens, with vaccinated children, if this is possible to do so in complete safety as the data indicate”.