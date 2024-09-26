«Chiara availed herself of the right to remain silent today, a technical choice let’s say, it is obvious that this does not mean, and I want to clarify this, that at another time she cannot make statements or submit to questioning. As she has also done, as you have been told, on two occasions previously, once presenting herself spontaneously, once being questioned”. She said this as she left the Parma Court, the lawyer Nicola Tria, who assists Chiara Petrolinithe 21-year-old accused of premeditated murder and suppression of a corpse.

The lawyer continued: «She was questioned and I believe he also provided a contribution that was by no means irrelevant to the reconstruction of the facts». But for him not everything has been said yet: «In my opinion, some pieces are missing from this story, I don’t know what you (journalists, ed.) are referring to».



Newborns buried in Parma, Chiara’s boyfriend: “I don’t know who I knew anymore. I would like to give my children a name” Philip Fiorini September 24, 2024

So this is the 21-year-old’s defensive choice, accused of premeditated murder and suppression of a corpsein relation to the discovery of two dead newborns in the garden of his house in Vignale di Traversetolo in the province of Parma.





Chiara Petrolini, the drama without motive. She doesn’t even know why she killed her newborns from our correspondent Niccolò Zancan September 20, 2024

«I would like to take this opportunity to say something that is important to me: the whole family asks that the privacy of each of its members be respected in some waythe suffering that this story has caused and is causing and that the legitimate silence that they have chosen to maintain in this story is also respected. A tragic story from whatever point of view you want to look at it and also particularly complex I believe”.





Chiara Petrolini’s Phone Betrays Her: She Was Searching Online How to Disappear Newborn Bodies Philip Fiorini September 22, 2024

The lawyer also added that he has no intention of participating in parallel trials in the media, of anticipating choices or defense strategies. “I am firmly convinced that beyond the media hype that there is on this story and the value of your work – he stressed referring to journalists – trials are held in court and that is the only exclusive place where responsibilities are ascertained and facts are reconstructed”.