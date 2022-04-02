Home page world

Two Germans died on leisure tours in Norway. One was part of a tour group that was hit by a snow avalanche. The other slipped while climbing.

Oslo – Two tragic accidents have occurred in Norway, in which two men from Germany died. The two traveled independently. As the responsible Norwegian police districts announced on Friday, the two men died this week in a climbing accident in Otta, about 200 kilometers north of Oslo, and in an avalanche in the municipality of Lyngen in the far north of the Scandinavian country.

German climber falls to his death in Norway

According to the police, the climber in his late 40s was on his way to ice climbing with another German on Thursday. He fell, after which a comprehensive rescue operation was initiated. According to the broadcaster, the casualty was NRK was climbing about 400 meters up the mountain when he slipped on the ice. The man fell about 100 meters into a ravine.

Climber died at the scene of the accident

At the scene of the accident, it was confirmed that the man had died, the police said on Twitter on Friday morning. It is a German citizen whose relatives have already been notified. His climbing partner, who had alerted the emergency services, was unharmed. Both are said to have been experienced climbers. The two men had traveled with a German woman of the same age, reports NRK. She did not participate in the climbing tour that day and stayed in a hut south of the valley.

Avalanche dead was part of a tour group – several people injured

The second casualty died in an avalanche in northern Norway. He was part of a group of five who were hit by masses of snow on Wednesday, as were two other people in another departure in the region. The police reported on Wednesday evening that the two avalanches killed one person and injured a total of four others – and that all of them were foreign nationals. On Friday morning she announced that the dead man was a 32-year-old from Germany. His relatives have also been notified.

