Of: Victoria Krumbeck

A woman is said to have been buried alive in a forest.

A divorce dispute almost ended in tragedy. A man tried to kill his estranged wife. He buried her alive, but she managed to escape.

Munich/Lacey – What sounds like a horror film for Halloween may have happened a few days ago in the US state of Washington: A woman was allegedly buried alive by her husband in the forest. With her smartwatch she was able to send an emergency call. However, the police were only able to find the woman later – after she freed herself from her grave.

Buried alive: woman sends emergency call with smartwatch and frees herself

On Sunday afternoon (October 16), police in the town of Lacey, about 95 kilometers southwest of Seattle, received an emergency call from a screaming woman, according to the report. She is said to have sounded “gagged”. In addition, the police officers had heard “sounds of a fight,” like foxnews.com reported. The broadcaster relies on court documents that have now been published. According to the woman, she was attacked by her estranged husband in a house. Apparently, a dispute about the ongoing divorce and money issues escalated.

According to court records, the man tied her up with duct tape. The woman was said to be able to send an emergency call with her Apple Watch when her husband left her alone in the bedroom. He then dragged her into the garage and smashed her smartwatch with a hammer. According to the report, when the police arrived at the house, the couple was no longer there. Surveillance video is said to show the husband speeding with his wife in a neighborhood van.

Arriving in a forest, the man stabbed the woman in the chest and drugged her. Finally he placed his estranged wife in the ground and put a heavy tree on her. Then he buried her, as the woman told the police. She told officers she managed to keep the dirt off her face. This allowed her to breathe. The victim managed to free himself from the tape as well and escape from the tomb. After wandering around, she finally found a house and was able to get help.

Buried Alive: Husband arrested and on trial

Police found the woman distraught and panicking. She had bruises on her arms, legs and head, court records show. Also, her clothes and her hair were covered in dirt as well nbcnews.com cited the documents. According to the files, the police were able to find the grave described.

The woman had previously issued a domestic violence protection order against the 53-year-old man. Her estranged husband now has to answer to the court for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. He was taken to the county jail on Tuesday. At a hearing, the judge decided to hold the man without bail. (vk)