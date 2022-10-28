She saved herself thanks to her smartwatch. In the United States, a woman who was beaten, stabbed and buried alive by her husband was able to save herself thanks to her Apple watch. So she in fact managed to call the police after the initial assault. episode, reports the Daily Beast, took place in Washington State. According to the investigators’ reconstruction, the woman, Young Sook An, 42, had quarreled over money with her husband Chae Kyong An, 53, before being attacked and buried alive. The man was arrested.

The attacker beat her while she was changing in the bedroom, punching her and throwing her to the floor. He then tied her arms and legs with duct tape and stabbed her in her chest, leaving her alone in her room. At that point, the 42-year-old used her Apple Watch to call the emergency number.

The operator understood that the woman was unable to speak but heard knocks and noises of arguments in the background, before total silence. The police thus identified the telephone repeater from which the call came and visited the woman’s house, but did not find it. However, the officers noticed suspicious elements and eventually cornered her husband and arrested him. Meanwhile, his wife had found the strength to come out of the pit in the forest where her spouse had buried her, after shattering her smart watch, and she had asked for her help by knocking on the door of a local resident.