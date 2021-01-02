In Ghana, funerals with hundreds of guests are allowed again after the corona lockdown. That pleases undertakers and relatives alike.

ACCRA taz | David Asamoah is in a hurry. He is sitting with his cousin and other relatives in the waiting room of the undertaker Gillman & Abbey Funeral Service, which is on a busy road in northwest Accra. It is Friday noon and before the afternoon traffic sets in, the journey across the Ghanaian capital should start.

The white coffin has already been brought to the hearse in the parking lot in front of the shop. Inside lies Asamoah’s aunt, Auntie Korkor, who died four weeks ago. It took a month to prepare for the funeral. Now the family is facing a three-day celebration. Little is felt of great sadness. “Who wants to cry all the time,” says Asamoah pragmatically. That is reserved for the closest family circle.

After long months of waiting, funerals are finally possible again in Ghana. Posters and placards all over town point this out. On front doors, walls and street lights, they provide information about who has died, who is in mourning – dozens of names are listed – and where funerals and services are taking place. One sentence should never be missing: All friends and acquaintances are cordially invited.

None of this had been possible in the past few months; the corona pandemic had prevented it. Shortly after the country recorded the first two cases on March 12, the government imposed a lockdown. It not only closed the borders, but also imposed curfews in Accra and Kumasi. For months, gatherings were severely restricted; the schools remained completely closed until the end of the year.

Hardly any work for the dancing pallbearers

Undertakers have also suffered from the measures, as has the entire branch of industry that depends on funerals: cameramen filming the events, plastic chair and tent rental companies, catering companies, tailors, disc jockeys, coffin joiners and also the so-called pallbearers, the dancing pallbearers in tails and cylinder.

But that’s not all: as early as mid-April, Ghanaian funeral directors complained that the morgues were overcrowded and that there was no more room for the dead. However, this was only indirectly due to Covid-19: Ghana had 335 deaths and a total of almost 55,000 positive tests by the end of the year, which puts the country well above its neighboring countries.

But the restrictions have meant that relatives postponed the funerals in many cases. Who wants to bring someone in the closest family circle with only 25 people underground? In Ghana, in any case, no one: “Those who have had a meaningful life should also be adopted accordingly,” says Ebenezer Ayesu, historian at the Heritage Christian College in Ghana.

This also includes relatives traveling from abroad. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), around three million Ghanaians live in the diaspora. The journey is difficult even without Corona and can take weeks and months. The current travel restrictions have often made participation impossible. The undertakers from Gillman & Abbey Funeral Service have therefore installed cameras in their mourning hall and offer a live streaming of the funeral service via zoom.

350 guests – at least

David Asamoah comes out as a funeral newbie. For the first time in his life he had to organize a funeral himself. “We planned with 350 guests,” says the young man. That means: 350 servings of food, water for everyone and even more soft drinks. He doesn’t even want to think about the costs. “I really can’t say what we will have to pay in the end.” Since the corona restrictions have now been relaxed and no one is counting any longer, even more guests may come.

Spend Saturday at a funeral? Asamoah grins crookedly. “We also go to baptisms, birthdays and weddings. So it’s just as good if the party is a funeral. “