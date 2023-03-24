Since 2015, researchers have been excavating bone fragments on a site where the Free University of Berlin (FU) is now located. Previously, the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute was located at this location. During World War II, this institute was engaged in medical research related to experiments on living subjects in Nazi concentration camps. It is not clear what the exact origin of the bones is, because associations such as the Central Council of Jews oppose further research of the bone fragments.

The victims are said to have come from places such as Auschwitz extermination camp, where Nazi doctor Josef Mengele conducted deadly experiments on humans. The bones may also date back to Germany’s colonial past. The first bones were accidentally found in 2014 on the grounds of the FU. These bones were cremated at the time without further investigation, which drew criticism.

An inscription has been placed near the grave which reads: "In memory of the victims of crimes committed in the name of science."

