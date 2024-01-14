Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 15:10

Luciana Rodzewics, 46, and Letícia Rodzewics, 20, victims of a helicopter crash that had been missing since December 31, should be buried this Sunday, 14, at 4 pm, after being laid to rest at the Parque Jaraguá Memorial Cemetery, in the capital paulista.

After 12 days of searching, the helicopter that disappeared with four people on the 31st, New Year's Eve, was located on the morning of Friday the 12th.

The Robinson R44 model aircraft was found by Águia 24 in a forested area in the region of Paraibuna.

The bodies of the victims were in the vicinity of the aircraft, which was destroyed after the crash, according to the PM. In addition to the mother and daughter, the pilot (identified as Cassiano Teodoro) and a family friend (Rafael Torres) were on the helicopter.

Due to bad weather, the bodies of the victims could only be removed from the forest on Saturday, the 13th. They were then sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo.

The helicopter was located at 9:15 am. According to authorities, the searches were aided by the Civil Police, which delimited five target quadrants based on intelligence information.

To do this, the police even had information on the geolocation of the victims' cell phones. This change in strategy, with greater delimitation, allowed the searches to better focus on some forested areas, according to the Military Police.

In total, there were 68 hours of flying by the PM and another 62 by the Civil Police in an attempt to find the helicopter. In the case of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), which mobilized the SC-10 Amazonas aircraft, it spent more than 135 hours in the air.

The main hypothesis is that the aircraft was trying to return to São Paulo when the crash occurred. But the reasons for the accident are still to be investigated.