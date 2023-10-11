A 24-year-old woman was killed during a Hamas attack on Saturday (7.Oct); message on networks asked people to go to the funeral

A crowd went to the funeral of Brazilian Bruna Valeanu on Tuesday (October 10, 2023) in Israel. The 24-year-old died in the Hamas attack on the Universo Paralello electronic music festival. The offensive was carried out by the extremist group near the Gaza Strip on Saturday (7.Oct). 260 people were killed there.

According to the former advisor for International Media to the Presidency of Israel, Eylon Levy, a message was sent inviting strangers to Bruna’s burial so that the tradition of Judaism could be guaranteed minyan – quorum of 10 men or 10 people, if not the Orthodox segment, to carry out religious obligations.

Watch (1min6s):

Read the below tweet by Eylon Levy:

The episode occurred because Bruna lived in Israel with just her mother and sister. After the request published on social media, dozens of people went to the young woman’s funeral. A kilometer-long queue of cars formed in the region. Reports on social media claim that people left their cars parked in line to get to the funeral on time.

Also this Tuesday (Oct 10), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a note after confirmation of Bruna’s death by her family.

Here is the full text:

“The Brazilian government regrets and expresses its deep regret with the death of Brazilian citizen Bruna Valeanu, aged 24, born in Rio de Janeiro, second victim of the attacks that occurred on October 7th in Israel.

In solidarity with Bruna’s family, friends and friends, the Brazilian government reiterates its total repudiation of all acts of violence against the civilian population.”.

Learn more about the war in Israel:

WAR MAP

UNDERSTAND WHAT HAMAS IS