Burial | Hietaniemi crematorium is overcrowded, delivery times for urns have doubled

The overcrowding has caused the Hietaniemi crematorium to recruit more workers.

Of the dead cremation has become so congested in the Helsinki region that delivery times for urns to relatives have doubled.

He was the first to tell about it Evening News.

“We used to be able to hand over the urn to the relatives approximately two weeks after the blessing ceremony, but now it is possible to do so after about four weeks at the earliest,” says the CEO of the Crematorium Foundation Mikael Wilén From Hietaniemi crematorium to HS.

The congestion has been caused by the fact that Vantaa’s Honkanumme crematorium is off at least until the end of the current year. A malfunction occurred in the crematorium’s oven in mid-June, which caused fire and smoke damage to the building.

Wilén reviews that the temporary closure of the Honkanummi crematorium has taken about 40 percent of the capital region’s cremation capacity. Honkanummi’s capacity is now being fixed at Hietaniemi and Malmi crematoria.

“Honkanummi produces approximately as much ash as we do, so when it is left, it can only be divided between Malmi and us somehow

The daily goal at the Hietaniemi crematorium is to perform approximately 14–16 cremations.

“It would be great if we could get more than 20 in a day.”

Normally, about 3,000 deceased people are cremated in the Hietaniemi crematorium per year.

“At that point, we calculated that if the situation continues as it is, it is possible that there will be close to 5,000 cremations this year.”

Hietaniemi due to overcrowding, more employees are being recruited for the crematorium. According to Wilén, the search is for a new caretaker for the crematorium and a caretaker for the chapel.

However, the jobs are not temporary, but Wilén says that the amount of cremation will probably be so large in the future that the jobs will be permanent.

In Helsinki, the vast majority, or about 88 percent, of the deceased are cremated. The share of those cremated in all of Finland out of all the dead was around 60 percent in 2021.