Two places in the state-of-the-art urn vault cost more than 50,000 euros. According to the architect, urn vaults often feel like warehouses.

In May the opened Shan Sum urn vault made of white marble is expected to bring some relief to the crisis in Hong Kong’s funeral industry, reports news agency AFP.

Hong Kong’s population is aging and the number of dead in the city exceeded the number of empty urns in the mid-2010s.

The urn was stored for a long time in the premises of funeral homes or in unauthorized temple urn vaults.

German architect Ulrich Kirchhoff says that he tried to bring elements of nature into a densely built environment.

“It’s like an apartment building for the dead… It feels like a tight-knit neighborhood,” says Kirchhoff.

Kirchhoff says he was inspired by traditional Chinese cemeteries, which are often placed on the walls of mountains.

In the Shan Sum urn vault, the urns are placed in the openings in the walls of the rooms. There are a total of 23,000 urn places.

The rooms are air-conditioned and are meant to feel private, unlike many other urn vaults, which Kirchhoff says feel like warehouses.

A place for two urns in Shan Sum costs around 53,000 euros. The finest urn place for an entire family costs more than two and a half million euros.

The median income in Hong Kong is around 3,500 euros.

Urn positions in the Shan Sum Urn Vault in Hong Kong.

Even 95 percent of Hongkongers are buried by cremation. Cremation is common in large and dense population centers in Asia.

City officials say it is now bracing for a rising death toll expected to top 61,000 a year by 2031.

Currently, according to the city, there are 425,000 public urn spaces available.