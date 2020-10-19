Guido Burgstaller has been part of the FC St. Pauli team for a few weeks now. The former Schalke player faces his first home game at Millerntor on Monday, he remembers the “cool atmosphere”. However, he describes his last time at S04 as “difficult”.
For Guido Burgstaller, the last season was a season to forget. In 21 games he was on the pitch for FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga and couldn’t score a single goal in 1230 minutes. In addition to his own anger about it, there was also increasing fan frustration because of his lineups. About the additionally disastrous second half of the season he finally got on the sidelines at Royal Blue.
“It was a difficult time for me at Schalke,” the striker said to the image. In general, it was a tricky season: In the first half of the season the team played “over our limit” in his opinion, and he had “never experienced a crash like this before in my career”. The Austrian did not appear in the course of the season, he also played no role in the subsequent preparation and in the first weeks of the new season. A development that could not have been stopped earlier regardless of the change in coach from David Wagner to Manuel Baum.
However, these disappointments did not leave him with a big break: “That doesn’t affect me. Unfortunately, last year didn’t go so well. You have to accept that in a career.” In his three and a half years in the S04 jersey, he scored 32 goals and prepared 13 more directly. Not a bad rate for 119 games, considering the drought at Schalke itself.
He has now been trying his luck for a few weeks at FC St. Pauli, where he moved to a free transfer shortly before the end of the extended transfer phase. “I am happy to be a full member of a team again. I feel good and have been welcomed very well. Above all, the fun has come back,” the 31-year-old drew a first positive conclusion. In the meantime he had lost the fun a little, he admitted.
He was able to collect his first 28 minutes for St. Pauli in the 1-0 away defeat against SV Sandhausen. Ironically, against his ex-club, in the game against 1. FC Nürnberg on Monday evening, he should probably be in the starting line-up: “I’ll be surprised, even if I’ve already played at Millerntor. That was a cool atmosphere.”
The home debut will still have to take place under unusual circumstances. Burgstaller nevertheless stated victory as a clear goal: “Of course it will be a bit different because the stadium is not full. I think 1000 fans can come. But I’m still happy. But the most important thing is that we leave three points here. ” For him personally, so the striker quite frankly, there is still some work to be done. He still has to “get into the rhythm” a little and “get himself into shape”. A first step should be taken against the FCN.
Leave a Reply