On Tuesday afternoon, Guido Burgstaller is said to have completed his medical check at FC St. Pauli, a move to the Millerntor seems to be imminent. The accompanying departure from Schalke may be the logical as well as the right decision – but in retrospect, the club also owes him a lot.
It was foreseeable that Guido Burgstaller would no longer play a major role at FC Schalke 04 in the season that has now started. The two newcomers around Vedad Ibisevic and Goncalo Paciencia, combined with the return of Mark Uth, have proven that again. In the previous two games he was no longer in the squad, he already trained separately in between. A farewell was already foreseeable.
The striker should follow suit on Tuesday Sport1-Infos have completed their medical check at FC St. Pauli – the change is therefore within reach. Sky According to it, it is planned that his contract with the S04, which was only extended in March 2019 to 2022, will be terminated. So nothing stands in the way of a change.
Of course, this separation is completely the right decision from a sporting point of view. Schalke has enough strikers who would have played a significantly greater role than the Austrian, not only under David Wagner, who was already released, but also under the future coach. At the same time, the club can still save a little salary, even if it will very likely not be a large amount of money. Apart from any sympathy or emotionality: Royal blue could not afford an attacker without prospects and a current contract out of pure solidarity or gratitude.
Of course, the past season stays in the memory. In this Burgstaller got 21 appearances in the Bundesliga in which he could not score a goal. Calculated on 1230 minutes, there were only two assists, one of which was the pass into the middle that Karim Rekik stumbled into his own goal in the 3-0 home win against Hertha BSC. For him personally, a season to forget, especially since one or the other great chances to score were missed. The votes that called for the end of his starting eleven were simply justified.
Now that the 31-year-old’s departure is likely to become a reality shortly, the focus should not only focus on the last season. From the front: Burgstaller came from 1. FC Nürnberg to the S04 in winter 2017, for a barely noticeable 1.5 million euros. Since then he has played 119 competitive games in blue and white, in which he scored 32 goals and prepared 13 more directly.
Statistics, which – also in the memory of the at least two very weak seasons as a club – are ultimately remarkable. After all, there was one season in these three and a half years without a goal of their own, and another in which the team almost relegated.
Of course, these values are not the whole truth either. During his time at Schalke, he was always an important part of the team, on and off the pitch. Internally, he also acted as a kind of mouthpiece and has always felt like a member of the (partly self-elected) team council. In the games themselves, his ambition and will could never really be denied, success or not. His runs, his work and acting as a leader were worth just as much as all the hits and assists. That also made him a favorite player for some fans.
If you remind yourself that these services and stakes were available for a mere 1.5 million euros, Guido Burgstaller should also have been one of the most important transfers in recent years. Numerous players, signed for significantly more money, made far less of an impression than the former Austrian international. You shouldn’t forget something like that because of the last season, especially not in times of farewell.
