Lenovo Tenerife, San Pablo Burgos and Casademont Zaragoza, Spanish representatives in the Basketball Champions League, already know their rival for the final phase at 8 of the competition.

Lenovo Tenerife-Strasbourg

Lenovo Tenerife came the first in the draw and will be the only team that plays at home. His rival will be the SIG Strasbourg , French team with the most appearances in the history of the competition and that already managed to reach the final phase of the competition. The Canarian team reaches this stage having won five of their six games, while their rival won three and lost another three, which made them qualify as second in the group.

Inherit San Pablo Burgos-Hapoel Holon

San Pablo Burgos, current champion of the competition, will seek to revalidate title, but for this he will have to surpass the Israeli team Hapoel Unet-Credit Holon. The team trained by Joan Peñarroya reaches the crossroads with a revenue of four victories, the same as their rival.

Casademont Zaragoza-Nizhny Novgorod

For his part, Casademont Zaragoza will face, also as a visitor, the host team: Russian Nizhny Novgorod, who went to the `Final Eight as first in the group with four wins and two losses, the same record as Zaragoza, but which only earned him to pass as second classified.

In the same way, the draw for the semifinals was carried out. In case they both win, Lenovo Tenerife and San Pablo Burgos would meet in a hypothetical semifinal in which the Burgos would play as locals. Casademont Zaragoza would be local in case of passing his crossing and would face the winner of the match between the Czech ERA Nymburk and the Turkish Pinar Karsiyaka.

The Russian city Novgorod will host the final eight matches between the qualified teams from May 5 to 9.