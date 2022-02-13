In a tremendous exercise of solidity aligned with the virtue of knowing how to compete when it is necessary to do so, Burgos handcuffed Las Palmas in a great second half to break his losing streak away from home and get fully into the fight for the playoffs. For its part, the grancanarian team continues to beg for positions of privilege that seem elusive. When he was able to get ahead he was unable, and when he really needed to he was totally out of place. Córdoba, with a header, and Andy scored the goals. Jonathan Viera missed a penalty. All this in the second half.

Respecting the forecasts, Burgos began crouching, perhaps waiting for the slightest chance to throw everything towards Raúl Fernández’s goal, against a patient Union Deportiva Las Palmas that little by little kneaded the ball to their liking. Only in this way, with this initial approach, could the first chance of the game after a delight from Viera to Jesé, whose killer pass, barely 11 minutes into the game, was cleared by the visiting defense.

In a game with a lot of midfield, the two yellow stars continually searched for each other, perhaps aware of the need to lead by example. Burgos, well planted, barely left gaps around Herrero’s area, but the slightest mistake could cost them dearly. Thus, to Viera himself was the point of opening the scoring after a beautiful pass from Moleiro in the heart of the Burgos area, but the 21 from Las Palmas kicked the ball out with everything in their favour.

There was a time when García Pimienta’s team, so blatantly offensive, had their rival completely surrounded, but he did not know how to take advantage of his abrasive dominance in terms of possession and sense of superiority. The ball began to rock little by little among the footballers of Las Palmas, not even that they were loving parents cradling a newborn. It seemed a matter of time before the Gran Canaria entity opened the scoring, playing totally in rival field, and Kirian was about to get it when, from the front, he stamped a ball on the crossbar after touching an opponent.

NeverthelessBurgos knew how to stand firm despite the island siege, at all times giving a lesson on how to compete, something very different from the eternal debate about playing well or badly. Thus, the kids from Calero, after the minutes of overwhelm, knew how to sleep the match to, returning it to its field, to its idea of ​​the game, the one that happens because nothing happens, or as little as possible with Valcarce as a lonely island above, to have a certain feeling of victory, of course a lot of relief, after the 0-0 with which the break was reached.

In its own way, of course as valid as any other, Burgos handcuffed Las Palmas in the second act. As soon as he started it, he took a small step forward. In these, Juanma took a corner from Lemos, whose perfect execution by Andy ended with an unappealable header from Córdoba to make it 0-1, after a sung by Raúl Fernández.

The game, by then muddy, was candy for Burgos, but by doing the minimum, in a perfect way, he obtained the maximum. Las Palmas, dazed, was suddenly 0-2 down thanks to the interventionism of Andy, who took advantage of a good clearance, now yes, by Raúl after a shot by the tireless Valcarce. Before and after, first from the edge of the area and then from the penalty spot, Viera, the only local light in his dark second half, stamped two balls on Herrero’s crossbar.

Except for the maximum penalty missed by Viera with yet another minute to finish the match, Las Palmas, as entangled as it was in its own nerves and the spider’s web so well woven by Burgos, could not even imagine an impossible comeback. Calero’s team thus became a creditor, deservedly, to a victory that hooks him in the fight for a playoff that continues to resist Las Palmas, who sees how the balloon is punctured with García Pimienta at the forefront. After two games, four points and an immaculate goal, everything that could go wrong went wrong tonight.