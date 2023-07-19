The new Burgos City Council, governed in coalition by PP and Vox, has removed 40,000 euros from its budgets in subsidies for historical memory projects. The Provincial Coordinator for the Recovery of Historical Memory received 25,000 euros per year, also when the PP governed the city alone, before the last socialist legislature. 15,000 euros had also been committed to a project for the university chair of Democratic Memory at the University of Burgos. The mayoress’s team, Cristina Ayala (PP), argues that the memory project will no longer have this financial support because it is being developed outside the municipality, specifically in Estépar, 20 kilometers from Burgos. The president of the Historical Memory Association, Soledad Benito, stresses that this circumstance was never an obstacle, because dozens of people from Burgos were shot there.

Benito, president of the collective for the recovery of historical memory, has learned of the withdrawal of funds by the Burgos Newspaper, who has advanced the information. He does not admit that he was surprised, “according to the situation.” The previous mayor of Burgos, from the PSOE, had reserved the funds, but the incorporation of Vox as a municipal government partner has changed the pace. “With the PP we never had problems,” says the representative of the association. The funds were going to be used for a project in Estépar, where they want to create “a memory space in the mountains, in one of the places in the province of Burgos where most people were shot in the Civil War.”

The financial support of the municipal government of the PP allowed for exhumations, DNA tests, or the construction of monuments. The works made it possible to find the remains of 96 of the 400 reprisals in those lands, according to estimates from the documentation of the time. The disappearance of graves and the complication of the work after turning the area into farmland led the association to opt for the construction of a commemorative space for those Republicans who disappeared and were murdered by the fascists. The former mayor, the socialist Daniel de la Rosa, regrets the measure. “99% of those murdered were Burgos from the Burgos prison who were brought there in sacks to be shot,” he explains. The socialist representative stresses that the PP does support the initiative when it did not depend on Vox. The group has no financial resources other than 25,000 euros for this “space for redefinition”. The project will be parked awaiting the support of the Junta de Castilla y León, which sends them subsidies from the central Executive.

“The apology they put up to deny the subsidy does not come to the fore,” laments Benito. The Councilor for the Treasury, Ángel Manzanedo, maintained in The newspaper of Burgos that the modification responded to the fact that “other Administrations” must assume these costs because it is a provincial space and not a municipal one. Town hall spokesmen refer to a press conference this Thursday to explain the budget changes. Regarding the university project, Manzanedo maintains that it should be the University that pays for it. The objectives included spreading the repression of women from Burgos, remembering the life of the exiled local writer Eduardo de Ontañón, an exhibition on exhumations, preparing a book on the Burgos street scene and its changes between the Republic and Francoism, taking a census of the victims of the dictatorship and replicate in Burgos the placement of commemorative paving stones for the murdered.

The director of the frustrated chair, the anthropologist from the University of Burgos Ignacio Fernández de Mata, considers that “for PP and Vox, History is not scientific and proven knowledge that tries to understand the past, what really happened.” “This right understands the past as a space for appropriation and manipulation, not for knowing,” he adds. “Whoever dares to critically study the intolerance, abuse and violence of the past, is, apparently, a bad Spaniard” he contemplates. “Here is the lack of differentiation between PP and Vox,” he ends.