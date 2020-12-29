The team Burgos-BH will compete again in the Professional Continental category, the second division of professional cycling, after the approval of the UCI regarding the ethical, financial and administrative requirements that regulate its designation each year. An effort that, now materialized, It will allow the team to compete in WorldTour category races by invitation, such as the Volta a Catalunya or the Itzulia – Vuelta al País Vasco, in addition to fighting participation in La Vuelta a España 2021, which is scheduled to depart from the Burgos Cathedral on the eighth centenary of the temple.

With a template of 20 runners already defined and its roster of confirmed main sponsors, andhe Burgos-BH also presents as a novelty for the 2021 season a new technical partner in the competition kit section. It is the Finisseur brand, owned by Deporvillage, and which in the coming days will announce the design that Ángel Madrazo and the rest of the team’s cyclists will wear in the best international events.

Julio Andrés Izquierdo, manager of the Burgos-BH team: “In such a complicated year we have to be more than ever very grateful to all our sponsors, collaborators and organizers. To those who follow after this season in which they have made a greater effort if possible, and to those who join, as is the case of Finisseur. Without them all this would not be possible. The team, in a humble but constant way, has known how to maximize its resources and we have shown that we have the capacity to be in the category. We are going to fight to continue growing in this wonderful project that is Burgos-BH “.

Team roster for 2021

Mario Aparicio, Edwin Ávila, Jetse Bol, Óscar Cabedo, Carlos Canal, Isaac Cantón, Jesús Ezquerra, Ángel Fuentes, Juan Antonio López-Cózar, Ángel Madrazo, Alex Molenaar, Gabriel Muller, Ander Okamika, Felipe Orts, Juan Felipe Osorio, Manuel Peñalver, Diego Rubio, Pelayo Sánchez, Willie Smit, Jaume Sureda.