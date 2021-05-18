NAfter the theft of numerous fine wine and champagne bottles in January, the police may have doubts about the previous account of the crime. The police headquarters in West Hesse confirmed on Tuesday evening that there had been a search in the Kronenschlösschen in Hattenheim. This was previously reported by the Bild newspaper reported citing the Wiesbaden chief public prosecutor Andreas Winckelmann. According to the investigation, there were indications that “something might not be right,” Winckelmann is quoted as saying. For the public prosecutor’s office, it apparently points to an insider, according to the report. The police have announced further information for Wednesday.

300,000 euros in damage

The amount of damage caused by the theft of around 500 fine wines was estimated at around 300,000 euros at the time. Accordingly, these were wines from among others the most famous châteaux from Bordeaux: Mouton-Rothschild, Pétrus, Margaux, Latour and Lafite, but also Haut Brion. The loss of the Domaine Romanée-Conti’s Pinot Noir wines, which are traded at top prices around the world, is particularly painful. Noble sweet wines from Château d’Yquem were also on the list.

The management of the Kronenschlösschen had published the list of stolen goods on the grounds of warning dealers and private collectors against buying them.