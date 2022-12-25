In Neukölln, 20 police divers have been looking for unidentified pieces of evidence since the morning. It was not until mid-December that the authorities were able to secure a significant part of the loot of jewels.

Two employees from the forensics stand in front of the residential palace with the Green Vault shortly after the jewel robbery in 2019. Image: dpa

DThe police launched a large-scale search operation on Sunday in connection with the burglary in the Green Vault in Dresden in the Berlin Landwehr Canal. In the Neukölln district, 20 police divers from different federal states have been deployed since the morning, the Dresden police department announced on Sunday morning. Evidence would be wanted.

“The measures will take some time,” it said. Further information is currently not possible in view of the ongoing investigations. The result of the search operation cannot currently be informed either.

During the break-in into the Green Vault in Dresden in November 2019, culturally and historically valuable jewelery from the 18th century was stolen. The booty had an estimated insurance value of at least 113.8 million euros.

In mid-December of this year, the authorities were able to secure a significant part of the loot. The investigators referred to agreements in the context of the ongoing court proceedings in Dresden against six suspects. They all belong to the so-called Remmo clan from Berlin.

According to media reports, the 31 individual parts of the loot handed over to a Berlin law firm have now been brought to Dresden, accompanied by special police forces.