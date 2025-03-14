The Munich car manufacturer BMW must accept a drop in profits for the past 2024 financial year. After taxes, the group earned 7.7 billion euros. That sounds a lot, but is 37 percent less than in the previous year and the second severe decline. In addition to weakening sales in China, the Munichers also suffered from problems with brakes related to the supplier Continental.

Sales also had to accept a clear damper. 142 billion euros are a minus of 8.4 percent. After all, BMW expects increasing demand for the current year. Despite the “challenging” situation and the recently imposed inches imposed by the USA, the input tax result should again land roughly at the level of 2024. BMW does not give a forecast for profit after taxes.

BMW is not alone with its slump in profits. The other two large German car companies, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, have also reported similar crashes. At VW, it had gone 31 percent to 12.4 billion euros, at Mercedes by 28 percent to EUR 10.4 billion. Among other things, they complain about the difficult environment in China.

