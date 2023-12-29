Jack Grealish and his family experienced anxious moments on Wednesday evening. While the footballer was on the field at Manchester City, his house was broken into. His family members had gathered there at the time to watch his Premier League match against Everton. According to English media, a total of approximately 1.1 million euros worth of items were stolen. So far there is no trace of the perpetrators.
11:17
