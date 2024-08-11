During the holidays, concern grows for the thefts at home. Recently, a new technique has emerged that is used by thieves to enter homes. Don’t lock the door From the outside it might seem counterintuitive, but here’s how it works.

The thieves’ technique

TO Florenceon some doors of rented homes, notices have appeared warning of do not lock the door with the key from the outside. Leave the door unlatched safety It makes the work of burglars easier, who use a simple plate to quickly open locks.

There Police Of State He unmasked this technique after stopping two young people, a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old girl, suspected of a theft significant in a tourist apartment on Via del Moro. The officers noticed the suspicious behavior of the two young men near the Basilica of San Lorenzo. In the minor’s backpack were found several pairs of shoes by well-known Italian fashion brands, stolen shortly before from an apartment of American tourists.

Thanks to the activity of the Squad Mobile Florentinethe twenty-year-old was arrested and the sixteen-year-old reported. The State Police launched an appeal to citizens and tourists: “Attention! Always lock your front door”.

The three tourists robbed americans, Esther, Jinny and Sarah, they left a ticket of thanks for the Italian Police: “God bless the Italian Police – the best in the world!”.

The thieves’ backpack also contained burglary tools such as three flat screwdrivers, two wrenches, a pair of scissors and a plastic sheet.

And you, do you usually lock your door when you go out? Let us know in the comments how you protect your home during the holidays!