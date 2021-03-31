E.Whether for the benefit of animal welfare, the environment or your own health: Eating less meat or switching to a vegetarian-vegan diet is a popular resolution. However, there is often a lack of implementation. According to the “Meat Atlas 2021” of the Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation Germany (BUND) and the Heinrich Böll Foundation, the consumption of animal products in industrialized nations has remained consistently high for years: every German consumed 60 kilograms of meat on average in 2019, in Austria it’s even four kilograms more – that’s equivalent to 1.2 kilograms of meat per week. And this despite the fact that the range of meat substitute products is growing steadily.

“The solutions that are currently on offer are too big a compromise for many meat eaters,” believes Philipp Stangl, co-founder and CEO of the Austrian start-up “Rebel Meat”. He is convinced: In order to make reducing meat consumption palatable, “a solution is needed that picks up people where they are.” It must be suitable for everyday use, take into account the enjoyment factor and offer the full meat flavor. Together with the molecular biologist Cornelia Habacher and the trained chef and entrepreneur Wolfgang Haidinger, Stangl went in search of such a product. “That was an exciting challenge in terms of food technology, but at the end of the day we came up with a simple solution,” says the 33-year-old: A burger patty made from 50 percent organic beef and 50 percent organic king oyster mushrooms – Millet as well as spices.

Regional and organic ingredients

The short list of ingredients is just as important to the Viennese entrepreneur as the regional and organic origin of the ingredients. This applies in particular to the meat: “It comes exclusively from happy cows that only eat grass and no soy from Brazil,” he says. Customers should be able to convince themselves that this is not just an empty promise: A QR code on the packaging provides information about where the meat comes from.



Whole hot dog, half the amount of meat: Rebel Meat also offers sausages

:



Image: Rebel Meat





Because it contains meat, no flavor enhancers or proteins are necessary, says Stangl. The latter would mostly have to be imported from the United States, which is why many meat substitute products consume a lot of CO2 and make them uninteresting for those who forego meat for ecological reasons.

In Rebel Meat, on the other hand, there are controlled organic raw materials from Austrian agriculture that are also processed in Germany. Compared to pure meat products, Rebel Meat saves 40 percent C02, says Stangl. “This is because, for example, the meatless ingredients we use – such as mushrooms – generally need fewer resources and can grow in a controlled manner.” Half of the burger patties have a high fiber content, but have only half as much cholesterol and lower fat content than conventional ones Meat patties.

The products should be even cheaper

Rebel Meat’s burger patty has been available throughout Austria in burger bars and in the freezer shelves of supermarkets for a little over a year. A bratwurst was added to the range in March 2021; and in the middle of April, new products will be added: “In addition to the bratwurst, there will be a typical Austrian product in the form of Käsekrainer,” explains Philipp Stangl. Minced meat, i.e. minced meat, is also being planned, as is another burger patty.

Unlike the previous product, the new product should be found in the fresh meat counter. In addition, the expensive mushroom is to be replaced by vegetable combinations. “That puts us in the same price segment as standard organic meat,” says Stangl, who will soon be selling his products in Switzerland and Germany as well. “In the long term, the goal is to further reduce the price and make organic meat more affordable.”

In the medium term, Rebel Meat wants to further minimize the meat content of its products without sacrificing taste. The start-up is cooperating with a Belgian producer who produces animal fat in a laboratory. Stangl can imagine using this later in its products – “if the consumer wants that”.

The goal is not to completely replace meat and to defame the “cow as a climate killer”. “There are arguments in favor of ecological livestock farming. Cattle, for example, are important for the humus content in the soil, ”says Stangl. It is therefore not only crucial to “eat less meat, but above all better meat”. If the Austrians reduced their meat consumption by a quarter, i.e. from 1.2 kilograms to 300 grams per week, meat production would be sustainable, the entrepreneur believes – without the import of concentrated feed, but with cows on the green pasture.