Two years after launching its famous Whopper burger in the “Impossible” version, that is, totally meatless, American fast food chain Burger King begins testing non-chicken nuggets.

According to the American broadcaster CNN, starting October 11, Burger King branches in Des Moines, Iowa (USA), Boston, Massachusetts (USA) and Miami, Florida (USA), will serve Impossible nuggets boxes with eight pieces for a limited time. The value of the new menu option has yet to be revealed.

+ In a Burger King campaign, children talk about gender diversity

It is not the first restaurant in the United States to test a vegetable-based “chicken” product, explains the network, but Burger King is the first large fast food chain to do this with a creation of Impossible Foods – it makes its products available. nuggets in supermarkets, smaller stores and independent restaurants.

As the products of the American franchise will be prepared in oil used for meats and cheeses, Burger King warns, quoted by CNN, that Impossible nuggets are not suitable for strictly vegan people.

Earlier this year, the American chain of Chinese restaurants Panda Express began testing a meatless orange chicken dish from Beyond Meat, made exclusively with vegetables.

The KFC network also tested a Beyond herbal chicken option earlier this year. Kevin Hochman, president of KFC in the US, quoted by CNN, said in an interview in September that “the plan is to try to breed Kentucky Fried Chicken as closely as possible, obviously without using animals.”

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ See how much it costs to eat at the MasterChef judges’ restaurants

+ Auction of cars and motorcycles from Kombi to Nissan Frontier 0km



