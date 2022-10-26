RBC: Burger King will start selling wine at Moscow Vnukovo Airport in 2023

Fast food chain Burger King will start selling still and sparkling wines in one Russian restaurant as an experiment. The company has already received the necessary licenses for retail sales of alcohol. It is assumed that wine will increase the average bill by two to three times, transmits RBC.

Thus, Burger King will open wine sales at the Moscow Vnukovo airport. A company representative stressed that the experiment will begin in the first quarter of 2023. Visitors to the establishments will be offered a choice of “champagne or wine.” “We have to investigate the demand and the possible reaction of the guests,” he stressed.

The company did not specify which brands of drinks they will sell. However, representatives of the network added that they do not plan to include strong alcohol in the menu. Now Burger King has only Baltika beer on its menu. The fact that the fast food chain had an alcohol license was first reported by the industry channel “Wine and People”.

Sergey Mironov, founder of the Meat & Fish restaurant chain and chairman of the FRiO coordinating council, called Burger King’s decision to sell still and sparkling wines unusual. “This is a new step for fast food,” he said. In his opinion, drinks will become popular as customers consume more alcohol at airports.