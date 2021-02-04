Somehow, food restaurants often give away toys in packages that are intended for children. These tend to be collectibles for some, especially when they have to do with video games and Burger King he knows. Therefore, this time it has some Nintendo.

At children’s meals – King jr. – what offers Burger King It will be possible to find several Nintendo collectible toys that include items alluding to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and of course, The Legend of Zelda: A Link’s Awakening.

This nice promotion between Nintendo Y Burger King It will conclude on March 15, so there is more or less a month to get these figures. The problem is, this is a promotion for the United States. What does the King have for Mexico? Figures of Wonder Woman 1985, detail that may not make many very happy.

Likewise, we can also add that the promotions of Burger King that appear in the United States usually arrive a month or two later to Mexico, so we must not lose hope that these figures of Nintendo are within our reach.

There’s still another collaboration between Nintendo and Burger King

It is worth noting that to celebrate the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury this February 12, the Japanese company and Burger King teamed up to raffle a console bundle Nintendo switch with a game.

Anyone who orders a ‘Super Mario Meal‘that comes with a Whooper, potatoes and drink girls between February 8 and 12 in the application of Burger King or online, you can participate. It may not be the same, but those who participate will get 100 platinum coins from My Nintendo.

It is unlikely that this promotion will be presented in Mexico, however, let us not lose hope that it will happen, especially since, in general, Burger King it usually replicates the same promotions that happen in the United States.

