Fast food chain Burger King has announced its intention to rebrand and bring back its 20-year-old logo, CNN reports.

The new logo, made in a minimalist style, was already used by the company from 1969 to 1999 – in two versions. The logo uses the specially designed Flame font, which the company considers “round, fat and tasty,” and is consistent with the food on offer.

In addition, Burger King plans to change the look and feel of the chain’s restaurants around the world within a few years. You can get acquainted with it now using a virtual tour.

The company is also going to update the official website and intends to invest in the development of a new mobile application. It is argued that the need for these actions is due to the coronavirus pandemic.