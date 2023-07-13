There comes a time in everyone’s life when we must face the question: how much cheese is too much cheese? Yeah Burger King in Thailand has the answer, the limit (supposedly) does not exist. The famous fast food restaurant has caused a stir this week with its latest offering, “The Real Cheeseburger“, a burger with no meat or condiments, and a heart-arrest-inducing amount of American cheese (20 slices, to be exact) sandwiched between two sesame-laced buns.

It sounds almost too disgusting to be true. But Burger King insisted in a social media post on Sunday, when the “burger” was added to the menu, that the monstrosity is, in fact, legitimate. “It is not a joke. It’s real,” she wrote on Facebook. “The Real Cheeseburger it is full of flavor for those who love cheese.”

Launched at a reduced price of 109 Thai baht, equivalent to about $53 Mexican pesos, The Real Cheeseburger quickly went viral, with dozens of people flocking to Burger King to try it after seeing it on social networks.

At a Bangkok branch, CNN reported, the manager on duty was overheard saying the product was so popular that they had to stop accepting orders for home delivery to ensure they had enough stock for customers who came in-person. But a viral sensation doesn’t guarantee a delicious meal. Most of the customers who tried the burger and shared their opinions online struggled to take more than a few bites.

In an unfavorable review of The Real Cheeseburger For Lifestyle Asia, journalist Eric E Surbano admitted that he could only stomach two bites before throwing it away.

“It’s horrible… It’s not really surprising that it’s bad. It’s literally hamburger bun, 20 slices of cheese, and hamburger bun. There is no sauce,” she wrote. “It stank… It was just as disgusting as you thought it would be: dry, a shock to the digestive system, and literally a thousand calories of unnecessary processed cheese. Also, for something called ‘The Real Cheeseburger‘, there’s nothing real about any of the cheeses here.” Surbano added that the experience left him wondering “why Burger King He thought of this apart from the viral aspect.” “Maybe they just have too much cheese lying around. Maybe they just hate us.” “A trend in #Thailand is to put cheese on absolutely everything. Now Burger King has joined with the Real Cheese Burger. Although I think they forgot the meat,” she wrote. “I love cheese, but I struggled to eat even half of this ‘burger.’ Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think?”

Those who tried the burger in the store had nothing better to say.

One customer, Im Jeepetch, an IT engineer, told CNN she tried the burger after seeing it on social media. Despite being a self-confessed lover of cheese, “this was too much.”

“I could only finish half. This is an insane amount of cheese on a burger. Food is good when things are in the right combination.” Jeepetch said he wouldn’t order again The Real Cheeseburger.

Via: New York Post

Author’s note: When I saw this burger, I thought it was stuffed meat covered on all sides with cheese. Eat a bread with this amount of yellow cheese? No thanks, they should have made a mixture of cheeses and put pieces of meat on it, it would be another thing if it was Oaxaca cheese.