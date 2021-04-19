Brand Studio for Burger King®

Burger King® Argentina joins the world of esports and becomes the first fast food chain of the region to enter this universe. Together with Undead they start a strategic alliance with the aim of providing new experiences and a different way of living the brand, while supporting and accompanying a group that stands out for its competitiveness, winning spirit and teamwork.

The brand, which is characterized by its 100% grilled hamburgers, is always in the news for its daring campaigns and launches. In that sense, the alliance with Undead offers its fans a multi-discipline and multi-platform calendar through gaming clinics, tutorials and events, visits to the gaming house, live experiences and products related to gaming.

For Nicolás Iribarne, Director of Marketing Burger Argentina, this alliance with Undead “marks the beginning of what we understand as a strategic union. We want to accompany them throughout their expansion and growth journey to enhance their development. Putting on the Undead – BURGER KING® jersey means being with them at tournaments, through thick and thin, and also in their everyday life. “

This alliance marks the beginning of a new era, where BURGER KING® demonstrates that it is not only a leading brand in quality, but that it is pioneer in innovation. Transcending the world of fast food, enter the world of esports and keep betting on more in Argentina. 2021 will be remembered for being a year of renewal, which began with the complete modification of the visual identity, seeking to make it more authentic in relation to the values ​​of the brand. Also, hard work is being done to make 90% of the menu free of preservatives, artificial colors and flavors.

UNDEAD BK participating in the LOL is just the tip of the iceberg in the gaming world.

In this way, BURGER KING® promises a year where its fans will be able to live special and innovative experiences, while enjoying interactive proposals that provide them with added value. Throughout the year, news will be revealed both in sports (with the entry of the team to new competitions and disciplines) and linked to the amateur world with unique experiences for customers. UNDEAD BK participating in the LOL is just the tip of the iceberg in the gaming world.