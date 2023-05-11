Instead of casting cobwebs, Burger King will be offering hamburgers for a limited time Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from May 15 to June 21. The fast food chain presented its whopper theme of Spider-Verse in a recent press release promoting the new menu item, which will be available at participating restaurants in Burger King throughout the United States before the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse In theaters June 2.

The whopper grilled is placed between a red bread with black sesame seeds, inspired by the costume of spider-man by Miles Morales. Although it looks very different from other menu offerings, it comes with all the traditional ingredients and can be customized to preference.

“Like the infinite number of universes that can be explored in the next installment of the award-winning franchise of spider-manthe fans of Burger King they can discover new and exciting ways to customize the menu items of Spider-Versesaid Pat O’Toole, CMO of Burger King North America.

Burger King will also offer a sundae of Spider-Verse this summer, made of soft serve ice cream topped with popping red and black chocolate candies, which could be the perfect dessert to enjoy after a long performance of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

On the other hand, Miles Morales would have little time to stop for a sundae, as he’s already struggling to balance his responsibilities as a teen, friend, and student. Plus, he’s about to embark on a multiversal adventure with Gwen Stacy and a team of spider-people.

Each of the universes they’ll travel to will feature a unique art style, so we’ll see how it all pans out when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters next month.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Share this note with Burger King Mexico so they can get their act together because we want Spidey’s “Anvorguesa”!!!