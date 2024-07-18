From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/18/2024 – 9:48

The Federal District Court, through judge Renato Vieira de Faria of the 3rd Labor Court of Brasília, prohibited the BK Brasil and Restaurant Consulting SA (Burger King chain) provide fast food to its employees. The decision is valid for all Burger King units nationwide.

The text of the decision prevents this type of food from being offered in main meals (lunch, dinner and supper) or smaller meals (breakfast and snack) for employees. And it emphasizes that BK must observe the context of healthy eating and compliance with nutritional standards established for food, under penalty of paying a daily fine to each employee found in an irregular situation.

The measure was based on a public civil action filed in December 2022 by the MPT-DF, after it was discovered that the fast food chain was providing its workers with its own snacks on a daily basis. According to prosecutor Leomar Daroncho, the practice poses a serious risk to the health of employees.

“The provision of inadequate food is a notorious potential for risks to workers’ health, violating the constitutional principles of preventing environmental and health damage, in addition to the duties of protecting workers and reducing risks at work,” says the prosecutor.

According to Judge Renato de Faria, “in this specific case, the illicit practice of violating constitutional norms was evident, especially the fundamental social right to health”.

In addition, Burger King was ordered to pay compensation for collective moral damages in the amount of R$1 million.

The defense of the restaurant chain filed a declaratory appeal, which was accepted by the 3rd Labor Court, merely to provide clarifications, without producing any modifying effect on the sentence.

Asked by the website of THIS IS MONEYBurger King did not respond by the time this article was published. The space remains open for clarification.