From: Bettina Menzel

Wagner mercenaries on June 24, 2023 during the private army mutiny (archive image). © IMAGO/Erik Romanenko/ITAR-TASS

Ex-Wagner mercenaries are not in demand on the Russian labor market. Many work as bouncers or construction workers or drive taxis – without a license.

Moscow – The Wagner private army long played an important role for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war. Ex-Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had recruited some of his fighters in prisons and promised the murderers, thieves and other criminals impunity after six months of service with weapons. But now “Putin’s chef” is dead and the Wagner group is in decline. In Russia, apparently not even Burger King wants to hire the former fighters, according to the US magazine Newsweek reported on Saturday (September 16).

Difficult job search for Wagner fighters: unlicensed taxi drivers, construction workers or bouncers

The Wagner mercenaries reportedly earned significantly more than average Russian soldiers. Now the descent follows for many. Back in civilian life, Priogshin’s former fighters are finding it difficult to find employment. In online forums, many of the ex-mercenaries are said to have complained about only getting poorly paid jobs in Russia, such as bouncers, construction workers or taxi drivers Newsweek reported. The promises of their leader, who died in a plane crash, apparently do not come true. The problem: The previous crimes apparently remain on file despite the pardon, which deters employers.

The independent Russian exile portal Moshem Objasnit reports on Telegram about various cases in which ex-mercenaries were not hired because of their past. The mother of an ex-mercenary said her son wanted to work in a kamikaze drone factory in the Kamchatka region. But despite his official pardon, the former criminal was denied the job. “They didn’t even accept his application,” said the ex-mercenary’s mother. The wife of an ex-Wagner fighter from the Tyumen region reported that her husband could only work as a taxi driver without a license. His application was rejected at a factory.

Prigozhin’s fighters in the Ukraine war: ex-Wagner mercenary’s application to Burger King rejected

Applicants with convictions for theft, drug possession or murder would not be considered, “even those who have been pardoned,” a military recruiting agency told the platform Moshem Objasnit. According to Wagner-Söldner, another personnel agency even rejected him due to pressure from the Russian secret service FSB. A former Prigozhin fighter made a virtue of necessity and founded his own taxi company in the Novosibirsk region. His company’s business card According to the report, “Wagner Taxi” shows the mercenary troop’s skull and crossbones badge.

At the fast food giant Burger King, Wagner mercenaries are not even allowed to flip burgers. The agency responsible for hiring an assistant chef at the US burger roaster also rejects ex-mercenaries. “We still have food suppliers, maybe they will hire a supplier,” the agency said Moshem Objasnit. According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War, there is apparently still a career option for the mercenaries: The Russian National Guard hires ex-Wagner fighters under certain conditions:

