With its own delivery platform, Burger King intends to increase connectivity with its consumers in Brazil. The expansion plan is in line with the company’s projections, which set a new record in digital sales in the third quarter of 2021, totaling BRL 231.4 million. The company says it will continue with iFood.

According to the company, the main differentials of this new tool are that, in addition to the cutting-edge customer service experience, consumers also have exclusive offers and coupons.

+ iFood starts making delivery with drones in the Northeast

For the management of deliveries via its own delivery, BK has a Logistics Hub, operating in around 45% of the chain’s restaurants in 100 cities in Brazil.

Customers in these regions can now check the availability of the service to take advantage of the new functionality. The expectation is that by the end of the first quarter of 2022, Burger King’s own delivery will grow 40% in terms of territory, with a presence in 140 cities.

“We are leading the revolution for foodtech in the country. The beginning of our operation with our own delivery goes far beyond presenting a new purchase option for our consumers. We want to offer even more competitive prices and the best experiences, from the service to the quality of the products, so that BK continues to be a reference of digital performance in the fast-food sector in Brazil”, reinforces Alexandre Cezilla, Sales Director at Burger King do Brasil.

To consult the restaurants participating in BK Delivery, access the site and enter your address.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

